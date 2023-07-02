Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 560.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 477,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

ORA opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

