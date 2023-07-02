Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

