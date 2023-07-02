Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $269,376.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,777.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00368643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.93 or 0.00977769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00545617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00067295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00160963 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,724,313 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.