Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. 1,503,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

