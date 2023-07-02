Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Gold Nevada

In related news, major shareholder Parent Co. Fcmi bought 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,276,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 52,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,664. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

