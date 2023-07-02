Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 422,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.60. 781,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,596. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

