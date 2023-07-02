Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 1,021,962 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

