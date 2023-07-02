Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 162,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.28. 3,444,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average of $203.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

