Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 10,728 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 264,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.