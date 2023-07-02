Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $989.11 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

