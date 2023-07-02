Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $987.22 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

