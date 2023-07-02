Penbrook Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cohu makes up 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

