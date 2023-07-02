Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

