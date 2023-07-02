Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

