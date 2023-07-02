Philcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $291,115.63 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $291,115.63 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

