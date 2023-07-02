Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAXU remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

