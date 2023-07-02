Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 150,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

