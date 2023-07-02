PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE NRGX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 112,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $16.09.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $48,375.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,023,977 shares in the company, valued at $76,163,491.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 305,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,682,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

