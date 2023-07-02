Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in June

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF remained flat at $2.97 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

