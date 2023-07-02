Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 107,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

