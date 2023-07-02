Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 17.9 %

PSTV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

