Polymath Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Polymath has a market cap of $113.90 million and approximately $28,822.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00366297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12458501 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $45,700.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.