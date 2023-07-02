Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW) Short Interest Up 103.3% in June

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTWOW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 100,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501. Pono Capital Two has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTWOW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $9,690,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $30,000.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

