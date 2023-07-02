Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) vs. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Financial Contrast

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Precipio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -108.80% -61.29% -47.03% ProPhase Labs 6.91% 10.05% 6.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Precipio has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precipio and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPhase Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00

Precipio currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $9.41 million 0.97 -$12.20 million N/A N/A ProPhase Labs $122.65 million 1.02 $18.46 million $0.41 17.71

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Precipio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

(Free Report)

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE- technology kits to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About ProPhase Labs

(Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also offers contract manufacturing services, such as consumer product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, it is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

