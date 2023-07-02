Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $159.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,455.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

