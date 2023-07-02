Prometeus Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00013134 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $77.37 million and approximately $435,535.91 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars.

