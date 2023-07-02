ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 1.17% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.