ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Announces Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:HYHG)

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:HYHG opened at $61.18 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

