ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,697,000.

Shares of SH opened at $13.88 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

