PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $221.74

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.74 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.67). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 137,044 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.17. The company has a market cap of £602.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,553.57 and a beta of 0.79.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

