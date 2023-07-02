Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 876,923 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PPT remained flat at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

