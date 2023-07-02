Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Insider Transactions at Putnam Premier Income Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 876,923 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
