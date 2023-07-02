PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) Insider Purchases A$84,310.65 in Stock

PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC – Free Report) insider Alan Tribe acquired 1,590,767 shares of PYC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,310.65 ($56,207.10).

PYC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get PYC Therapeutics alerts:

PYC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

PYC Therapeutics Limited, a drug-development company, engages in the discovery and development of drug solutions in the areas of ribonucleic acid therapeutics in Australia. The company's preclinical development programs include VP-001, drug program for retinitis pigmentosa type 11; and PYC-001, a drug program for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for PYC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PYC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.