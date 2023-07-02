Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PXSAW opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.05.

