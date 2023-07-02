Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Lowered by Zacks Research

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 316.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 882,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.