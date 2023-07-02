Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.80

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $293.46 million and $75.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00009128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.58 or 0.06347051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,722,542 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

