Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,583.04 or 1.00037695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

