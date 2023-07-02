Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

