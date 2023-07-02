Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 132.1% in June

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 15,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity.

