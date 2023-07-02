ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $526.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00364033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

