ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $880.87

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $880.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00368317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

