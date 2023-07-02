Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $875.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.98 and a 200-day moving average of $759.03. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

