Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$53,200.00 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$53,200.00.
Reitmans Price Performance
Reitmans Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27.
About Reitmans
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.