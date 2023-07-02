Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$53,200.00 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Tardif sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$53,200.00.

Reitmans Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

