Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

RELI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,376. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

