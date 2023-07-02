Request (REQ) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $76.91 million and $481,264.64 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07796974 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $771,419.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

