Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,421.66

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Request has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $77.69 million and $496,421.66 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,706.56 or 1.00019409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07796974 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $771,419.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

