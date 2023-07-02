ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.48. 1,079,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 202.35% and a negative net margin of 367.65%.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $50.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.
