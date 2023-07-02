Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 1,639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RMGGF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

