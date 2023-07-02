Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunologic-based therapeutics and diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 comprising its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV, as well as is being developed for other indications comprising allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion.

