Reviewing Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Free Report) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A ($8.11) -0.12 Azul $3.09 billion 1.87 -$139.92 million ($5.80) -2.36

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azul. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Azul 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Azul has a consensus price target of $10.12, suggesting a potential downside of 26.10%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A Azul -25.93% N/A -14.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA beats Azul on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

